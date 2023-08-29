MARRAR assistant coach Zach Walgers has been rewarded for an outstanding season with the Farrer League Player of the Year award.
Walgers held out Northern Jets midfielder Jeromy Lucas by one vote to win the highly-regarded award for the first time.
Voted weekly by coaches, Walgers hit the front in round 13 and ended up with 39 votes, holding off the fast-finishing Lucas by one.
Defending champion Riley Budd was also right in contention and finished third on 35 votes.
Walgers, 25, said it was an honour to win an award that is voted on by coaches.
"It obviously feels good. It's a bit of an honour with the calibre of players that we're playing, there would be a lot of worthy recipients so it's a bit of an honour to be honest," Walgers said.
Walgers only polled in two of the opening eight rounds but had a big second half of the season, adding to his total in all but one of Marrar's games.
The dynamic Bombers midfielder missed a couple of games early due to injury but hit his straps as the season went on.
"I had a slow start. I missed a few games to injury," he said.
"It was good to start playing again and get in some consistent form in the midfield, which I haven't played too much of.
"I've been focussing more as a forward in previous years so just the opportunity to play in the midfield helps a lot to regain some consistent form to be honest."
Walgers has enjoyed the move into a more permanent midfield role this year.
"I've loved it. I've always wanted to play midfield and it's something I did in the juniors but coming to Marrar, I had to play forward because we've been lacking a key forward or two," he said.
"So I put in a bigger pre-season and that helps the fitness and tank to run in the midfield and I just love having a bit more control in getting the ball down to the forwards instead of relying on people to get it to you."
Walgers also took on the assistant coaching position at Marrar this year under new leader Cal Gardner.
He has enjoyed the added responsibility.
"It's been good. I've helped take trainings and be part of the pre-season in previous seasons under Sparks so that wasn't too much of a change for me going into this season with Cal," Walgers explained.
"I guess it's just having a bit more of a say on how the side looks and a bit more of a tactical and strategy approach to games has been the biggest change, which I'm able to do during the week so that on game day I'm not focusing on that as much and I can just focus on playing.
"That's why we've got captains in the side and coaches on the bench, which is good."
Walgers' season was brought to a sudden halt in the qualifying final win over Northern Jets when he injured his hamstring early in the contest.
He missed last week's 32-point second semi-final loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek but expects to be back to face the Jets in Saturday's preliminary final.
"The chances are fairly high, being a do-or-die preliminary final," he said.
"There is a chance that we can lose this week and with that being the case, it would be my last game so I definitely want to play.
"The chances are high that I'll play. I'm doing everything I can to get the body right, like everyone in the side and the opposition."
Marrar beat the Jets by 14 points two weeks ago but Walgers expects a fierce Jets outfit on Saturday.
"Going into this week, it's a completely different game," he said.
"We've got to approach it like they're the best side in the comp and we've got to knock them off to get in a grand final.
"All our focus is on this week, being a new week, a new game, a new game style, because last time we versed them it was wet so it's going to be a different story and they'll be as hungry as ever to beat us and get a bit of a revenge there so it's going to take our best footy."
39 - Zach Walgers (Marrar)
38 - Jeromy Lucas (Northern Jets)
35 - Riley Budd (TRYC)
26 - Curtis Steele (TRYC)
25 - Jarrod Turner (EWK)
