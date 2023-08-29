The Daily Advertiser
Kildare prepare to play St Francis Xavier in Country Cup final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 29 2023
Kildare Catholic College started their journey to the Country Cup final with their Hardy Shield win in March.
They've come together from clubs across the region to represent their school, and it's paid off, as Kildare Catholic College's open rugby league side heads to the Country Cup final in Campbelltown on Thursday.

