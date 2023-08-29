Kildare prepare to play St Francis Xavier in Country Cup final

They've come together from clubs across the region to represent their school, and it's paid off, as Kildare Catholic College's open rugby league side heads to the Country Cup final in Campbelltown on Thursday.
After winning the local Hardy Shield in March, the side has smashed their way through regional opposition, including St Johns Dubbo, Kiama High School, and Gungahlin College.
Coach Matt Ward said he is lucky to have a talented side who haven't taken too much coaching.
Most of the team have known each other and played school league together for several years, and despite playing for a range of Group Nine clubs, they've gelled seamlessly.
"They're a pretty talented bunch, and they've all gone through together," Ward said.
"They've won quite a bit, and this is the furthest any of us have been."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Playing at Campbelltown Stadium, Ward said excitement is growing within the playing group to play at an NRL-grade facility.
Lighter in numbers than they have been previously, Ward said they've lost players due to HSC and work commitments, but he's still expecting a good game.
"The boys have known each other for a long time, most of them have been together since year seven," he said.
"Through the school years they play around together and with each other, and gel a bit together that way, and that seems to have worked enough for this bunch.
"I keep it pretty simple with them because they're pretty talented with the ball, we go through some shapes with the ball at training, but a lot of the time I just simplify it down to we need to complete our sets, tackle hard, run hard, the basics.
"It's seemed to work so far."
Knowing their opponents have had to win just as many games to get this far, Ward said he is anticipating a battle.
"Obviously the other team has got to be very good, they've got to the same level as us," he said.
"It'll be really interesting to see how strong they are from that area, I imagine they'll be on par with us but it's really an unknown, I don't know anything about them.
"I think it's actually good because then you just can just concentrate on your own game and that's always the best way to be."
Kildare play St Francis Xavier at 12:30 on Thursday at Campbelltown Stadium in the Country Cup final.
The winner will advance to the School Boys Trophy to play the winner of the City Cup final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.