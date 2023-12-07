The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Jets welcome two home as they continue locals-first approach

MM
By Matt Malone
December 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Harper in action for Figtree in the AFL South Coast competition this year. He will return to his home club Northern Jets next season. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Max Harper in action for Figtree in the AFL South Coast competition this year. He will return to his home club Northern Jets next season. Picture by Sylvia Liber

NORTHERN Jets have added two home-grown products to help in their quest to go one better in next year's Farrer League competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help