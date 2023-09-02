A MERCURIAL final quarter from coach Jack Harper has put Northern Jets through to their first grand final in 16 years.
Harper kicked five final quarter goals to guide the Jets to a 22-point come-from-behind win over Marrar in the preliminary final at Robertson Oval.
The reigning premiers led by 10 points at three-quarter-time before Harper produced an inspired final term to guide the Jets home.
Harper kicked 5.2 in the last quarter to give him 6.4 for the game in what will go down as one of the great Farrer League finals performances.
It sets the Jets up for a grand final showdown against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Harper, who had wasted chances earlier in the game as well as cost his team an early goal, was thrilled to be able to help his team into their first grand final since 2007.
"I was stoked to be able to convert in front of goal," Harper said.
"I missed three goals that were very gettable earlier in the game and I was very dirty at myself.
"The last time we played Marrar I kicked 0.4 and I was still dirty on that so to be able to convert in front when it mattered it gives me a bit of confidence now and I feel like I'm striking the ball pretty well.
"It was just really nice, our midfield won a heap of clearances, won a heap of the ball and the way we moved the footy forward was always to our advantage and gave our forwards the best chance possible to take a mark. I think it's an area that we've been not too good at this year and it's come good at the right time."
On a whole, Harper was thrilled to lead the team through to a grand final.
"I'm over the moon to be honest," he said.
"We're absolutely stoked with our performance today.
"We had a lot of really good patches, we only had a couple of dull moments in the second and third quarter but to be able to put up a last quarter performance like that and run over the top of Marrar was really pleasing and will provide ourselves with a fair bit of confidence heading into next week."
Up until the last quarter, it was Marrar who led for most of the day.
Two late goals just before quarter-time gave the Bombers a one-goal lead at the first break.
Four straight goals in the middle of the second term gave Marrar an 18-point lead late in the second quarter before Brad McKinnon kicked two goals inside the final 90 seconds of the term that reshaped the game.
The Jets were suddenly back within a kick and then hit the front early in the third term. Again, Marrar responded with the next two and went into three-quarter-time 10 points up.
Enter Harper. He kicked the first goal of the term after one minute and then missed his next two shots that shaped as crucial wasted opportunities at the time.
But he wasn't finished. He kicked the next four goals to stand up and deliver when it counted.
"At three-quarter-time I was pretty frustrated," Harper said.
"I don't know how many points we kicked but we just missed too many goals that we probably should have kicked. We just missed some opportunities through the second and third quarter that if we kicked them, we get Marrar on the back foot a little bit more.
"We were down by 10 points at three-quarter-time and the response from the boys was something that I'm so proud to be a part of and I'm stoked with where this club is going and what we've been able to achieve so far. We've got one more to go."
He never doubted their ability to run out the game.
"In all honesty, I think we've been as fit as anyone all year," he said.
"A hell of a lot of work over the pre-season and even during the year, we've just kept on running.
"We've closed down close games really, really well and even the ones we've lost, we've been coming home hard.
"For everything to click there for us in the last quarter, I think we deserved that win and I'm stoked with it."
Aside from Harper, big ruck Lachie Jones had a big influence on the contest in the middle. Jeromy Lucas was clean throughout, while teenage sensation Harry Roscarel enjoyed some big moments and had a significant influence on the contest.
Sam Fisher, while looking hampered at times, got through and cut off plenty of ball in the Jets' defensive 50, while Mitch Haddrill was strong at the contest throughout.
For Marrar, Bryce Mann was exceptional across half-back. He received good support from Harry Reynolds, while Jackson Moye was the pick of the Bombers' on-ballers.
Toby Lawler gave the Bombers spark', while 37-year-old John Hoey performed his role and kicked two goals in his only first grade appearance of the year.
Full-time
Northern Jets 1.2 5.5 6.7 11.10 (76)
Marrar Bombers 2.2 6.4 8.5 8.6 (54)
GOALS: Northern Jets: J.Harper 6, B.McKinnon 2, C.Bell 1, H.Gaynor 1, M.Haddrill 1; Marrar Bombers: J.Hoey 2, B.Walker 2, C.Gardner 1, N.Cawley 1, N.Molkentin 1, T.Lawler 1.
BEST: Northern Jets: H.Roscarel, M.Haddrill, L.Jones, T.Roscarel, J.Lucas, J.Harper; Marrar Bombers: H.Reynolds, B.Mann, N.Molkentin, L.James, J.Moye, F.Jenkins.
