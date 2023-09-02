The Daily Advertisersport
Jack Harper kicks five last-quarter goals to steer Northern Jets to victory over Marrar

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 2 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 7:20pm
Northern Jets celebrate their preliminary final win at Robertson Oval on Saturday that puts them through to their first grand final since 2007. Picture by Les Smith
A MERCURIAL final quarter from coach Jack Harper has put Northern Jets through to their first grand final in 16 years.

