Preliminary final
First grade football: Northern Jets 11.10 (76) d Marrar 8.6 (54)
A grade netball: North Wagga 27 d East Wagga-Kooringal 23
Second semi-final
First grade football: Griffith 11.8 (74) d Turvey Park 7.11 (53)
A grade netball: MCUE d Coolamon
Minor semi-final
Kangaroos 30 d Young 24
Elimination final
BB Saints 13.5 (83) d Howlong 9.16 (70)
