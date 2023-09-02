Live coverage: September 2-3 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
Footy finals is really upon us now.
In Group Nine, Kangaroos and Young both head to Albury on Saturday to face off in the minor semi-final.
The Cherrypickers enter the clash after a strong win over the Thunder last weekend while Kangaroos will be looking to make sure their season doesn't come to an end as a result of back-to-back losses.
Temora then play host to Tumut on Sunday with the winner earning their spot in the Group Nine grand final.
The Dragons have won both prior contests against the Blues this season, but they also enter the clash without having played for over a month.
In the Riverina League, Griffith will take on Turvey Park in the second semi-final on Saturday with the victor securing their spot in the grand final.
The Swans made a statement last weekend after claiming an impressive win over the reigning premiers while Turvey Park will come into the contest after a very relaxing past month.
Then on Sunday, it's a rematch of the 2022 decider with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong facing Collingullie-Glenfield Park in a sudden death semi-final.
The Lions are coming off a disappointing loss to the Swans last weekend while the Demons claimed a thrilling four-point win in the elimination final over Coolamon.
Marrar and Northern Jets have both been forced to make changes due to injury ahead of their preliminary final clash with the two sides set to duel off for the right to face The Rock-Yerong Creek in next weekend's grand final.
Can the Bombers qualify for their first grand final under Cal Gardner or will the Jets get some revenge for a fortnight ago and secure their spot in their first senior decider since 2007.
It's the last round before the Football Wagga finals and it all kicks off on Saturday afternoon with Leeton United playing host to Tumut.
The action then continues that night under lights at Rawlings Park with Wagga United playing host to Lake Albert while Tolland face off against South Wagga.
Hanwood then play host Cootamundra on Sunday to wrap up the home and away season.
Follow all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.