Dooley ready to put bad break behind him after return to Kangaroos

Jake Dooley doesn't want a nasty broken leg to be the way he leaves a football field for the last time.
It's part of the reason why the 30-year-old has linked back with Kangaroos for the 2024 season.
The dynamic fullback is set for his first season in Group Nine since being the competition's leading tryscorer in 2019.
However he hasn't returned to Southcity, instead Dooley is back with his first Wagga club.
He spent his last three of his five seasons in the region with Southcity but the lure to play under former Bulls teammate Nathan Rose was a big factor in his move.
"I thought coming back from injury under Nathan Rose was the best thing for my footy, if I can ever get back to my best," Dooley said.
"It's no secret they train the hardest and it's real professional and the last few weeks have proven that as they've been pretty hard sessions.
"I thought if I wanted to come back and enjoy it it would be with a pretty strong coach and squad under Nathan Rose.
"I saw him at the gym, reached out to him and he understands I'm coming back from injury so there's no pressure."
Dooley has been back in Wagga for almost 12 months but travelled to play with Parkes last season.
He left Group Nine ahead of the 2020 season looking to taste premiership success with his hometown club.
COVID thwarted his first attempt and after two seasons with Souths Newcastle thought he owed the Spacemen another shot so elected to travel to play for the club.
However his plans come unstuck after badly breaking his leg in June.
He wasn't prepared to commit to travelling more than three hours for another season with Parkes so instead elected to link with Kangaroos.
"It's a little bit too far," Dooley said.
"I got injured last year so it's too far to play footy at Parkes again but it was good at the time."
However the way things finished off at Parkes is a real driving force behind Dooley's return.
Even if he doesn't want to put too many expectations on himself.
"I didn't want to finish up being taken away (in an ambulance)," he said.
"Mentally I think I've still got a little bit left in me and it's been good to get out of the house, get training and get around the team environment again.
"I want to work towards something to keep my mind occupied."
Dooley broke both his tibia and fibula after being caught awkwardly in a tackle, however his knee is his biggest concern at the moment.
The surgery required to correct the breaks saw a rod inserted through his patella tendon, but Dooley is pleased with how things are starting to come along.
"I'm coming back from a pretty serious injury but I'm back running and have been training with them for the last few weeks and it's pulling up alright," he said.
"I've just been seeing how I do at training but it seems I've been going pretty good."
While he won't be ready for the West Wyalong Knockout next week, he hopes to be right to go for Kangaroos' next trial.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.