Eagles welcome home former junior for upcoming Riverina League season

Narrandera has welcomed home former junior Brent Rose for the upcoming Riverina League season.
Rose made his senior debut for the Eagles as a 16-year-old in 2007 and he went on to play 18 games at Narrandera at first grade level across the 2008-09 seasons.
He then made the move to West Broken Hill where he played for two seasons before joining up with Central Districts in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL).
Rose made 14 reserve grade appearances across the 2013-14 SANFL seasons before making the move back to Narrandera.
Since his departure from the Eagles at the end of the 2016 season, Rose has gone to play at Corowa-Rutherglen, Mansfield and finally CDHBU where he has spent the past two seasons.
Rose is the fourth signing for the Eagles ahead of the upcoming season joining Alex Carroll (Coolamon), Theo Metcalfe (year off) and Harry Pole (Mingenew) in committing to Narrandera for 2024.
The Eagles confirmed the signing of Rose on Thursday afternoon and in a statement said they were delighted to welcome him home.
"NIFNC are delighted to announce the signing of past junior and senior footballer Brent Rose and welcome him back to the nest for 2024. We are very much looking forward to seeing Brent add to his 51 senior games at Narrandera and bring with him his skill, knowledge and leadership."
