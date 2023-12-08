Collingullie-Wagga continue strong off-season with addition of Canberra pair

COLLINGULLIE-Wagga have continued their impressive build towards next season with the addition of two young guns from AFL Canberra.
The Demons have signed Gungahlin captain Jake Thorpe and midfielder Blake Holloway for the 2024 Riverina League season.
Thorpe, 21, has captained Gungahlin for the past three seasons, while Holloway arrives as a promising midfielder.
Collingullie-Wagga co-coach Nick Perryman is rapt to get the pair on board.
"Obviously they've played all their footy in Canberra so they're looking for a bit of a change and it just all worked out," Perryman said.
"I obviously haven't seen them too much but they're just super keen to try something different and come up for a bit. They know a couple of guys in our team so that helps.
"From all reports, they're quality people and leaders of their footy club. It's not easy to be a captain and a lot of guys have big raps on them so we're looking forward to see how they go.
"They're looking forward to a change and we're super pumped to have them on board."
Thorpe plays predominantly across half-back, while Holloway has spent most of his time in the midfield and at half-forward.
"It gives us a bit more flexibility," Perryman said.
"Probably one of the things we were looking for from last year was a bit more depth in all areas just to be able to cover a few variables, particularly at the back end of the year so with those two blokes and a couple of others we've got, it helps out in that area."
Thorpe is a cousin of Demons defender Harry Radley, while the pair also knew Kane Flack from his season at Gungahlin in 2020.
Thorpe said the time was right to experience something different.
"The biggest thing was just seeing a different league, seeing a different brand of footy. I suppose all Blake and I have seen is Canberra. That was the biggest driver for us," Thorpe said.
"Just to see how we go in a different league.
"Sparks (Collingullie-Wagga co-coach Shane Lenon) has instilled a bit of excitement in the fact they've got a pretty good group, they were around the mark last year and ultimately you want to win flags so that's the other big driver.
"It's a bit of a change up."
The Canberra-based pair follow the addition of Josh Klemke, Ryan Collins, Nathaniel Mooney and the return of Brad McMillan from a year off.
Collingullie-Wagga are yet to lose anyone from the group that made it to the second week of finals this year.
"It's pretty positive at the moment," Perryman said.
"Everyone seems pretty keen.
"Obviously last year didn't go the way we really wanted it to but we've identified a few things we need to get better at and I think we've done a bit to fix that with our recruiting.
"Now we just look forward to starting training and getting into it."
The Demons will start training in January and have trial games already lined up against Marrar and Osborne.
