Collingullie-Glenfield Park have made the first big recruiting move of the Riverina League off-season by signing a couple of Hume League young guns.
Ryan Collins (Osborne) and Josh Klemke (Henty) have both signed with the Demons for next season and their addition will only complement what is an already very competitive list for 2024.
Demons co-coach Shane Lenon was thrilled to have the pair onboard for next season and he believed the duo would be valuable additions to the side.
"We've got a young bloke from Osborne, his name is Ryan Collins and he's a handy player," Lenon said.
"He plays mainly as a forward but I think he can play different roles, he's a young bloke, he's pretty athletic and his best footy is in front of him.
"We are excited to have him onboard, we'll get him fit and he'll have a massive pre-season and we've got high hopes for him.
"Then this bloke is a real good player and we are rapt to have him onboard and his name is Josh Klemke.
"He's obviously a cousin of Jayden and Matty Klemke, he's a quality midfielder and he's a jet.
"I'd be confident he'll be one of the best midfielders in the comp.
"I'm excited by what he can bring to the club, he'll add plenty and he's a quality player that fella."
The signing of the duo comes off the back of a very successful retention campaign for the Demons.
Riverina League Team of the Year members Kane Flack, Ed Perryman and James Pope have all re-signed for next year which is a huge boost for the Demons.
Lenon also was excited to reveal that Flack would be stepping into an assistant coaching role for next year.
"We are rapt to have Kane Flack on board as an assistant coach to me and Pez (Nick Perryman)," he said.
"He's really keen to get involved and help out.
"He'll be an asset for us and we are really excited by that."
Lenon explained that retention was the club's number one priority heading into next season and he was happy with how everything had panned out in that space.
"First of all retention was a priority," he said.
"Eddy Perryman, Flacky and Popey were all targeted pretty heavily by Ovens and Murray Clubs which is fair enough.
"They are all good footballers and made the Team of the Year, but our retention is more or less been 100 per cent and that was the number one thing we had to do.
"The number two thing we've done is targeted ex-players or players who have got something to do with the club like family or have played at the club previously.
"Obviously Klemke is a cousin of Matty and Jaydo's so that's how that ties in and young Ryan Collins he's best mates with Joey Perryman and those sorts of fellas.
"So that's how that sort of come about and his partner is a Collingullie girl as well so that's been our focus with our recruiting and all that."
Lenon also revealed that Brad McMillan would be returning to the Demons for next season after having a year off from footy.
"Brad McMillan is locked in," he said.
"He's obviously a former player that had last year off, he's playing cricket down in Albury and his focus is his cricket.
"But once his cricket is finished he's full steam ahead and he's committed."
Lenon said that he was pretty happy with the current strength of the Demons list, but noted he'd love to add another couple of players if possible.
"With retention Pope, Flack and Eddy Perryman were obviously priorities," he said.
"We couldn't afford to lose those blokes and we were really happy to keep them at the club.
"There was Ovens & Murray clubs targeting them pretty hard so we are rapt to have those blokes onboard and our retention has been really positive.
"We are happy with how it's all coming together and hopefully we can add a couple more, ideally another one or two recruits if we could get them.
"We are pretty happy with how everything is situated at present, but the hard work starts in January."
