They came out hard and fast, but Turvey Park Blue weren't able to get a third win in a row over a dominating South Wagga on Saturday.
Ending the game 9-0 winners, the Warriors were looking forward to taking on the much improved Blue side.
Pitcher Montana Kearnes said it was a strong battle despite the scoreline.
"They've come out pretty strong this year," Kearnes said.
"They've got Johno [Katherine Looney] back this year, so she adds a lot to the team with her pitching.
"We were excited to go out against them, we sat and watched the 4:30 game against Albury that they played last week and they come out pretty strong, so we were just excited to get out there and see how they went against us.
"I think the first few Innings were pretty tight and then yeah, after that we got an eye in on the ball with Johno and done our work."
Coming together rat he innings break, Kearnes said the side was able to regroup and put on the game they wanted to.
Having played together for so many years, Kearnes said their relationships are strong enough for honest communication.
"We kind of got back in the dugout and had a little yarn and said, come on, you know, let's finish this game," Kearnes said.
"We don't have to be out here the whole hour and a half, so we had that yarn and then we kind of kicked in again.
"We have a mix of older and younger girls throughout our team and sometimes you get a bit scared you might say the wrong thing that might hurt one of the younger ones, but they take it on the chin, and they go out there and they put it into place."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Once in their rhythm, it was a day for the batters, Kearnes said.
Janey Kearnes and Kristy Mohr were standouts for the pitcher, with Mohr back in the side after taking a year off.
"My mum [Janey Kearnes], she batted pretty well yesterday, I think she got a few runs batted in, and it's good to have Kristy Mohr back in our team, she adds a lot of strength out in our field and in our batting," she said.
"Those two stepped up well yesterday."
By far the warmest game of the season so far, Kearnes said both teams held up well in the heat, though she'd be in support of additional heat breaks in high temperatures.
The biggest impact she said was on the speed of the game.
"It was very, very hot out there," she said.
"I think Wagga Softball will need to take into consideration some little heat breaks in between games, but I must say the whole game was pretty slow and I think that just comes from the heat.
"I think as the year and the season goes on, we'll just get used to that and we'll be right come the back end of the year."
Meanwhile the game due to be held in Albury between the Comets and Turvey Park Red was deferred.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.