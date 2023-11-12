The ParaMatildas have earned themselves the title of ParaAsian Cup Champions after an outstanding week of games at the Home of the Matildas in Victoria.
Led by Wagga's Carly Salmon, the side made their way through the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championship (ParaAsian Cup) tournament undefeated, winning 2-0 over Japan in the final.
Following a friendly tour in Japan last month, Salmon said the side was shocked with the improvement from the Japanese side, who pushed them right through the tournament.
Moving between goals and field play, Salmon said there was a mix of emotions following their grand final win.
"It is the most incredible feeling," Salmon said.
"I think it's definitely a massive relief, especially because we had major success in Japan, the scoreline was very much in our favour, but we were very shocked at Japan's growth and development within the last month.
"They really came out firing and put us to the test so I think that definitely shook us up a bit, so leading into the final we couldn't be complacent, we honestly didn't know what the school line would be in the end, so very relieved and very, very happy to come out with the win."
Pushed harder by Japan than any other side in the competition, Salmon said it's exciting to see the speed in which the game is growing and improving in quality.
The only team to ever have a lead on the ParaMatildas, Salmon said the second game of the tournament was a highlight and a learning opportunity.
"The second game against Japan, we were down at half time, and we'd never been in that position against Japan," she said.
"Often being down, it's really hard because you start getting your head, in that first half we were becoming quite flustered and really stressed, but going into the change room at half time, everybody, the support staff, the players, you could just see everybody was pumped up.
"It's like something I could not describe, everyone got behind each other, there were no negative words, we just really built each other up and then coming out to play the second half, watching from behind in the goals was like nothing else.
"The girls were so hungry, and I've never seen them work so hard to get back into a winning position, so I'd say that was definitely the highlight for me."
Stepping into the captains role once again, Salmon said it was a privilege to be entrusted with the armband.
Taking on the role while playing both in goals and out on the field, Salmon said moving positions was a learning experience in itself.
"It was completely different, I didn't actually realise the difference in the two roles, thankfully I was able to be in the captaincy role whilst playing in goals and then when I was out on the field," she said.
"I did speak to Kelly [Stirton, head coach] before the game with Nepal, when I knew I was playing out on the field and I kind of said to her, what's the plan here, so we keep it that the goalkeeper gives direction from behind, or do still want me to be the voice out on the field, and she was like, no mate, you're the captain, so they need to hear from you.
"So it was a big change, flipping roles to give direction on the field, but, I actually felt so much more comfortable, I think on the field and directing from there, because I could actually see the play a little bit better, I could see in the moment what needed to happen, whereas I thought it would be much easier from the back because as keeper, you kind of can can watch it all play out but actually being in the moment and being down with the girls it was a lot easier to guide and direct.
"I loved it, I loved the opportunity to do both but definitely being on the field."
While the team will now have a well deserved break, Salmon said she's anticipating she won't stay still for long.
Expecting to enjoy a " very active recovery" she'll be looking out for some new sports to try in the coming weeks.
As for soccer, she'll leave the round ball game alone for a bit.
"I think I'll probably stay away from soccer ball for a week or two to reset," she said.
"I've fallen in love with keeping fit and actions so I'll probably just scout out some other sports for a couple of weeks, mix it up a little bit, so I don't burn out from football."
