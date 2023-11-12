The Daily Advertisersport
Wagga RSL picked up a five-wicket victory over Kooringal

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 12 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 2:15pm
A superb team performance with both bat and ball guided Wagga RSL to a five-wicket victory over Kooringal.

