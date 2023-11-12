A superb team performance with both bat and ball guided Wagga RSL to a five-wicket victory over Kooringal.
The Colts won the toss and elected to bat however they were dismissed for 158 following good spells of bowling from Sam Smith (2-25), Charlie Munn (2-30) and RSL captain-coach Sam Perry (2-34).
Then with the bat it was openers Tim Jenkins (61) and Gage Baxter (20) who laid the platform for a relatively straight forward run chase.
Tim Cameron (31no) also continued his solid run of form with the bat as the Bulldogs reached their target in the 37th over.
Jenkins recently made the move from Wagga City to the Bulldogs and Perry said it was fantastic to see him perform strongly at the top of the order.
"It was great to see," Perry said.
"Obviously he's come across to the club this year and I think the way he batted yesterday showed that he's and out and out first grader.
"He was pretty clinical, he took the game on at times and other times he knew when he had to hold himself back.
"It was good for him and Gage Baxter at the top as well as they put on 50 for the first wicket.
"When you are chasing 150 that's always pleasing and it makes it that little bit easier for everyone else."
It's the second time this season that the Bulldogs have grabbed victory over the Colts and Perry admitted that it was a very strong performance from his side.
"It was very pleasing probably from a whole club perspective actually," he said.
"We had a few blokes step up into ones this week and once again there wasn't a whole lot of pressure on them because we weren't expecting to knock off Colts.
"It was probably one of the more pleasing since I've been in charge I think, it was a pretty clinical display.
"We batted quite well, yes we lost a couple of wickets at the back end of the game but we batted quite well as a group and bowling wise we were pretty good as well."
The Bulldogs currently sit second at the conclusion of round five and Perry said that he was happy with their start to the season.
"Yeah we are," he said.
"Deep down inside we've probably known how good we are and how good we can be.
"The last few years we've been tracking towards something and it just hasn't fallen our way in the back end of the year.
"It's only early days being five rounds in and we've got a tough run over the next few weeks so we'll see how we shape up there.
"As a group we are pretty pleased with where we are at and yesterday topped it off with knowing how well we performed."
Kooringal captain Sam Gainsford (53 and 2-20) led the way with both bat and ball for the Colts while Will Oliver (2-60) also picked up a couple of wickets.
Wagga RSL 5-159 (T Jenkins 61, T Cameron 31no; S Gainsford 2-20, W Oliver 2-60) d Kooringal 158 (S Gainsford 53, D Perri 38no; S Smith 2-25, C Munn 2-30, S Perry 2-34)
