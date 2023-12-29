Exciting young midfielder to join premiership teammates at North Adelaide

Ethan Weidemann has signed with South Australian National Football League (SANFL) club North Adelaide for next season.
Weidemann is the fourth young talent to sign with the Roosters for next season joining Turvey Park teammates Luke Fellows and Brad Ashcroft and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Luke Lawrence at North Adelaide.
The exciting young midfielder had been weighing up his options for next season and believed that the opportunity to head over to South Australia was too good to ignore.
"Yeah I've made the decision to head over," Weidemann said.
"It's a pretty good opportunity for me and obviously the few other mates at Turvey.
"I thought why not give it a good crack and go have a go."
Weidemann was looking forward to the move and believed that having some close mates also making the commitment would make the transition to life in Adelaide much easier.
"Yeah definitely it's going to be a big difference I think," he said.
"I don't know if I'd go there by myself, I think it would be a bit of a struggle.
"So knowing that I've got people to fall back to if I need it definitely makes it easier to live I think."
Weidemann enjoyed his best season to date at senior level in 2023 for the Bulldogs playing all 19 games and being named in the best 13 times.
The young midfielder believed it was a good year for himself on a personal level and he was happy to experience a bit of success at the end of the season.
"I really enjoyed last year at Turvey," he said.
"I think I got the best out of my footy, I enjoyed playing for them and winning the flag and having a bit of success.
"I really enjoyed it and I thought I did my job for the team, everyone did their job and we ended up winning.
"It was really good."
Weidemann was unsure whether it was easier or harder to leave the Bulldogs following the premiership victory believing it was aspects of both.
"I think it makes it a little bit harder to leave knowing that we can give it a good crack again," he said.
"But it's also a content way to leave knowing that we've done it and reached the top.
"I can leave with nothing left to give as we've done it, so probably a bit of both I think."
Weidemann said that he has yet to start pre-season training with the Roosters for next season but revealed that he would be heading over early in the new year to get to work with his new club.
"I was away on holidays when the other boys went over," he said.
"I think we are going over on the 8th of January as I think that's when they kick back up training again.
"So I'll wait until then and then have a good go at it through that period in the pre-season next year."
Having shown plenty of promise in the Riverina League over the past three seasons, Weidemann was looking forward to testing himself at state league level.
"It'll be interesting to see how it all shapes up," he said.
"It might be a good shock to me at the start, but I'll give it a good crack and hopefully go well."
