Triple treat as Junee brings in experience for 2024 season

Junee have brought in some experienced faces as they look to rise up the Group Nine ladder.
After returning to the first grade fold last year after being unable to fill a side in the previous two seasons, the Diesels were looking to add some more mature players to complement their young talent.
As such they've welcomed Joel Munro, Tim Crellin and Pete Adam to the club.
The trio all come from a defence force background and coach Daniel Foley believes their experience will be a big boost to their depth.
"I think not only have some new guys but some experienced guys come in will really help our team looking up the ladder," Foley said.
"I think bringing them on board is only going to help out the younger fellas, especially around training.
"They've all played a higher level of footy so they know their stuff so to add them into what we've already got I think we will be looking around."
Munro joins Junee after playing in the Newcastle competition.
Foley believes that will put him in good stead to play in Group Nine.
"He's been playing first grade in Newcastle for the last couple of years and that's a pretty tough competition," he said.
"He's been playing a higher standard of footy than the other guys most recently."
Munro had attracted interest from a number of Group Nine clubs but the Diesels were first to swoop.
Junee president David Holt is also pleased to have Munro on board.
"Once word got around he was moving into the area there were a few clubs chasing him but the Diesels were finally one step ahead of other clubs," Holt said.
The trio's arrival will also be a boost to Junee's playmaking depth.
All three have experience in the halves with Munro predominately a hooker, Crellin mostly playing in the halves while Adam, who links with the club from Binalong, will provide some utility across hooker and lock.
"We've got a few options and will have to find out what works for us," Foley said.
"For us to be competitive we had to bring in some experienced guys and hopefully there might still be a couple more to come down the track.
"We will have to see what happens."
Junee are also expected to retain most of their squad from last season.
Will McDermott, who has linked with Temora, is the only confirmed departure from the side who finished on the bottom of the ladder.
