Southcity lock in second signing with Kiwi forward joining their ranks

By Courtney Rees
March 25 2024 - 1:00pm
Young forward Joe Tuinayau has just arrived out of New Zealand to join Southcity for the start of the Group Nine season. Picture by South City Bulls
Southcity have picked up an early Easter present with Joe Tuinayau arriving at the club.

