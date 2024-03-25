Southcity lock in second signing with Kiwi forward joining their ranks

Southcity have picked up an early Easter present with Joe Tuinayau arriving at the club.
However the Bulls are willing to give their recruit plenty of time to adjust to his new environment.
The 18-year-old has just made the move out from New Zealand and his new club don't want to rush the promising young forward even if he looks ready made for senior football.
Instead they expect him to get his first taste of Australian rugby league in the Weissel Cup.
Having recently turned 18, Tuinayau is still eligible for the underage competition this year.
Bulls president Greg Wiscombe feels it is a good place to find his footing before testing him out in first grade.
"He will probably start the season in the under 18s and then go from there," Wiscombe said.
"It's a bit like Seb Rodet last year, who was playing 18s before bringing them up into first grade,
"We can see how they handle it and go from there."
Tuinayau arrives at the club after being part of Auckland Blue's run through to the Dean Bell Cup final.
Wiscombe believes the under 18s competition is a strong nursery for talent.
He expects the young forward will be a good fit for the Bulls.
"He was looking for an opportunity to come to Australia and we're always looking to give young guys opportunities where you're not pinching them for other clubs but by looking outside the square," Wiscombe said.
"We've seen some highlights of his online and he's been playing in a good domestic competition, he played in the Dean Bell Cup final last week, .... he's a good size at six foot and about 108kgs so as a club we want him to settle in, find his feet, meet everybody and see where we go from there and how he develops.
"The good thing about having a new coach in Cleve (McGhie) and a good young coach of our under 18s in Brody Tracey is they will give him every opportunity to put his best foot forward and represent the footy club."
Tuinayau is just the second new face to join Southcity this season after their new coach Cleve McGhie.
However the Bulls having lost too many either although James Morgan's departure for Gundagai is a big hole for someone to step into.
Southcity begin their season with a trip to Young on April 14.
