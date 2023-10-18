The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Shae Darcy has returned to Eastlake for next season following a two-year stint playing with Coolamon

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 18 2023 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae Darcy has returned to Eastlake in the AFL Canberra competition after spending the past two seasons playing with Coolamon. Picture by Les Smith
Shae Darcy has returned to Eastlake in the AFL Canberra competition after spending the past two seasons playing with Coolamon. Picture by Les Smith

Shae Darcy has returned to Eastlake for next season following a two-year stint playing with Coolamon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.