Shae Darcy has returned to Eastlake for next season following a two-year stint playing with Coolamon.
Darcy joined the Hoppers ahead of the 2022 season playing 18 games and kicking 10 goals as Coolamon were eliminated in the preliminary final by Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
He then played a further 16 games and added another 14 goals this past season for the Hoppers.
His addition follows on from what has been a exciting period for the Demons after having recently announced that former Mangoplah-Coordardinia United-Eastlakes coach Jeremy Rowe and Wodonga Bulldogs' Angus Baker would co-coach the side for the next two seasons.
The Demons also announced this week that former GWS Giants, St Kilda and Western Bulldogs key forward Josh Bruce would return to his junior club as an assistant playing coach next season.
Darcy's departure follows on from the news that brothers Matt and Will McGowan have joined North Wagga for next season while it has also been announced that Jake Barrett and Zac Oliver would be exiting the Hoppers to take on coaching roles at East Wagga-Kooringal and Temora respectively.
