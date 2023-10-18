THE Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) awards for the 2022-23 season will be presented at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday.
The SDRA annual general meeting has been moved to coincide with a race meeting this year and will be held at the MTC on Monday at 11am.
The awards will be presented during the race meeting on Monday.
The finalists for the Horse of the Year categories have been finalised with this year's crop one of the strongest groups assembled for quite some time.
The newly-formed SDRA-trained Horse of the Year category has proven it's worth immediately, allowing metropolitan winners Front Page, Mnementh, Boss Lady Rocks and Neverstandingstill to be recognised where they otherwise would have proven ineligible.
SDRA secretary Jason Ferrario was impressed by the calibre of the finalists.
"First and foremost, it's definitely justified the introduction of the new award given the quality of the horses trained here that are eligible for the SDRA-trained Horse of the Year," Ferrario said.
"You only have to look at the Kosciuszko on Saturday with three Albury-trained horses in the field, along with Front Page, who was Corowa-trained at the point of these awards.
"It's really exciting to have such an even and high-quality group of finalists."
There are 11 metropolitan winners for season 2022-23 among the 13 finalists in the SDRA-trained Horse of the Year and the SDRA Horse of the Year categories, including the Kosciuszko and two listed race winners.
The 2YO of the Year will also be announced on Monday.
SDRA-trained Horse of the Year: Boss Lady Rocks, Front Page, Mnementh, Neverstandingstill
SDRA Horse of the Year: Another One, Baledon, Bianco Vilano, Cliff House, Rocket Tiger, Sparring, Sumdeel, Tap N Run, Zakeriz
SDRA 3YO of the Year: Altrove, Gold Tracker, Mo Chara, Rumours Abound, Supido Beauty
...
WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman hopes to hit Randwick with two runners on Saturday.
Stable star Rocket Tiger will be out to bounce back when he contests the $160,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1100m).
Spackman is also hoping Fil gains a start as the second emergency in the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1800m).
Rocket Tiger tired late when finishing 10th in the group two Gilgai Stakes (1200m) at Flemington last start.
Rocket Tiger has been given 61 kilograms for the Randwick assignment, where Regan Bayliss will take the ride from barrier 10.
"He seems to have pulled up really well. I'm very happy to be going," Spackman said.
"He's got a bit of weight but anyway that's life."
Spackman would prefer not to see Rocket Tiger leading again like he did down the straight at Flemington last start.
"He's led a few times now and he's no good leading. It was a pretty big headwind down there the other day too and I was just disappointed in that last little bit," Spackman said.
"We'll work it out when we get there and see how everything is playing. I reckon we'll still begin and just slide across and get in somewhere. I don't think we should go back, the intention will still be positive without leading."
Bayliss will also ride Fil, should he gain a start. Fil won at Cootamundra two starts back and then was third at Wagga last Saturday.
"This will be his last run and then we'll put him away. I've also nommed him for Wagga just in case he doesn't get a start," Spackman said.
"He's still learning his trade. I know he's a five-year-old but he's only been lightly-raced and Danny (Beasley) keeps getting off him and says he doesn't know what he's doing yet and doesn't help himself but that will come."
The other Southern District representatives in the Highway are the Donna Scott-trained Snap Book, who has drawn the extreme outside, and Keith, who is the sixth emergency.
...
FRONT Page again proved himself as the pride of the Southern District with a spectacular Kosciuszko victory at Randwick on Saturday.
The former Corowa galloper, now with Matt Dale, became the first horse to go back-to-back in the $2 million feature.
Remarkably, Front Page pulled up three out of five lame in the off-foreleg after the race.
Our Last Cash was the best of the Albury brigade, hitting the line strongly in 10th spot. Mnementh finished 12th and Bianco Vilano was pulled up and finished 13th.
Albury trainer Mitch Beer reported that Mnementh will now head for a spell.
While jockey Craig Williams suggested he thought there was an issue with Bianco Vilano, trainer Ron Stubbs reported that vets had been unable to find anything in the days subsequent.
"We'll push on slowly and see where it takes us and go from there," Stubbs said.
...
ONE of Southern District's most successful jockeys has signalled his intention to finish up from riding.
Nick Souquet has commenced a mentoring role with apprentice jockeys.
Souquet still plans on riding for a few months as he transitions into his new position.
...
THE trip to Forbes paid off for Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel on Saturday.
Military Manoeuver made up for a last-start hiccup with a dominant victory in the Benchmark 50 Handicap (1600m).
Military Manoeuver was pulled out of the race by jockey Nick Heywood at Wagga last month after contacting the running rail. The horse pulled up without issue.
After being forced to trial, Military Manoeuver then got back to the races with a three-length romp at Forbes, giving him wins at the last two races he's completed.
...
TALENTED Wagga stayer Cliff House will contest the $34,000 TAB Federal (1600m) at Canberra on Friday.
After finishing off last preparation with a Highway victory, Cliff House resumed with a fast-finishing sixth placing in the $110,000 Panorama (1300m) at Bathurst last month.
Danny Beasley will again ride Cliff House, who will carry 60 kilograms from barrier six.
Lumber Dream will also contest the Federal after his first-up seventh in the Federal (1400m) a fortnight ago.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Deniliquin (non-TAB)
Monday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: West Wyalong (TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
