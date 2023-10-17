The Daily Advertiser
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong sign Georgia Tilyard as new A grade coach

By Matt Malone
October 17 2023 - 5:02pm
New Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong A grade netball coach Georgia Tilyard shows off her new colours in Wagga on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith
GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong has secured a coaching coup with Georgia Tilyard set to cross from Wagga Tigers to lead their A grade team.

