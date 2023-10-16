The Daily Advertisersport
Lachie Holmes wins Charles Sturt University's best and fairest

By Matt Malone
Updated October 16 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:00pm
Lachie Holmes and Sam Barrow finished first and second in Charles Sturt University's best and fairest. Picture by Liesel Park
CHARLES Sturt University young gun Lachie Holmes has capped off a fine season with his first senior best and fairest award.

