CHARLES Sturt University young gun Lachie Holmes has capped off a fine season with his first senior best and fairest award.
A strong performance in the Bushpigs' final round win over Temora proved enough for Holmes to overtake CSU captain Sam Barrow and capture the Bushpigs' best and fairest.
Holmes ended up beating Barrow by five votes, with incoming co-coach Trent Cohalan a further 10 votes back in third.
It capped off a big year from Holmes, who also claimed the Farrer League rising star award.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan said Holmes was a deserved winner of the best and fairest.
"I thought he was fantastic," Cohalan said.
"It was his second year at the club but he did a lot of his training with us the first year he came to university...and went back home and played for Holbrook.
"Unfortunately halfway through that year playing for Holbrook he did badly break his leg and ankle. He missed the back half of that year but last year he was enormous for us and this year he proved himself to be one of the better midfielders in the competition, which is a fair rap for a kid who is 21 years old.
"I think we probably had four or five players that had really stellar years and Nug (Holmes) was certainly at the top of that pile and he did miss two games through suspension as well.
"It was a tight count, it was a very close year but Nug in my opinion deserved it. It was a good year for him, he won the league rising star award as well, which I thought was a very just result as well."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Connor Kelly was named CSU's most consistent, while Nick Myers picked up coaches award.
Sam Severin won the Bushpigs' reserve grade best and fairest from Sam Crozier.
In netball, Courtney Hagedoorn took out CSU's A grade best and fairest.
It backed up her runner up finish in the Marilyn Brooks Medal for the Farrer League best and fairest.
It also continued a brilliant rise to A grade after taking out the Farrer League A reserve league best and fairest in 2021 and 2022.
Annabelle Thornely (A reserve), Monique McKinley (B grade) and Molly McFadyen (C grade) took out the lower grade netball best and fairests.
Molly Finch took out the club's Wagga Sows netballer of the year award.
Gab Goldsworthy won the women's football best and fairest, ahead of Mikayla Sheahan.
Holly Judd was named CSU's clubperson of the year. Ryan Feuerherdt won Bushpig of the Year, while Sarah Trewick won Bushsow of the Year.
Hayden Wooden was named the club's best first year footballer, while Olivia Eyres won best first year netballer.
Bree Sexton took out netball umpire of the year.
