GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong product Daniel McPherson has been named Essendon's AFL general manager.
McPherson joined the Bombers at the end of last year as general manager of football performance and has been promoted within a revised football structure at Essendon.
As general manager - AFL, McPherson will lead the AFL program alongside senior coach Brad Scott.
Essendon chief executive Craig Vozzo said McPherson was the perfect person to lead the Bombers forward.
"Dan is an intelligent and driven individual who has more than 20 years of experience as a player, coach and administrator at AFL level," Vozzo told the club's website.
"He has played an important role in driving a winning football program and in the build of a successful off-field structure.
"Our AFL program continues to develop and evolve under Brad Scott and the alignment between our coaching group, players and football department will be driven by Dan in this role."
The new position is the latest of some big roles performed by McPherson.
He was the general manager of football operations at Melbourne four years, including their premiership season of 2021, before spending 2022 at North Melbourne as general manager of football performance.
MORE SPORT NEWS
That is on the back of an 111 AFL game career for Sydney Swans between 1994-2003.
McPherson is excited by what lies ahead at Essendon.
"I'm grateful to be given this opportunity at the Essendon Football Club, and look forward to working closely with Brad and the rest of the football department to continue to build and drive a world-class football program for our players," McPherson told the Essendon website.
"We've been very active in the off-season, both on-field and off-field, to bring in quality people who we believe can help build on the foundations which are already in place.
"We have a lot of work in front of us to get to where we want to get to, but I'm confident and incredibly excited about what's ahead for our footy club."
McPherson was part of GGGM's back-to-back premierships in 1991 and 1992 as a teenager and claimed the Lions' best and fairest in 1993 before being picked up by the Swans.
McPherson is honoured by the Lions with the first grade best and fairest named after him.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.