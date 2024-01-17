Blackett back as Brothers look to build up for return

Brothers are looking to build some momentum ahead of their return to first grade with Bas Blackett returning to the club.
Blackett is looking to use his premiership experience to help Brothers get back on track.
The 25-year-old has returned to the Wagga club after being part of Leeton's grand final victory last year.
He was at Brothers when the Greens won the first of their two straight Group 20 premierships in 2022 before linking back with his hometown club.
Winning a premiership at Leeton was the driving force behind the return.
With that now achieved, the Wagga-based second rower is now hoping to help Brothers in their return to first grade.
"I've got a little bit of experience and hopefully I can help them with that and try to get back into that winning environment," Blackett said.
Blackett has lived in Wagga for the past three years and wasn't prepared for another season on the road.
He feels returning to Brothers is a much better fit.
"I went to Leeton the first year and then COVID ruined the finals series and came to Brothers before going back to Leeton and now I'm back at Brothers," he said.
"It's closer to home and a lot less travel.
"I went home to win a comp and knew we would be a good chance to win a comp and wanted to do that with my home club.
"It worked out real well.
"It was great as they are a great bunch of blokes and I grew up playing footy with a lot of them.
"It was like playing juniors at a senior level."
Blackett is just the second confirmed signing for the Wagga club as they look to work their way back into the first grade fold.
The 25-year-old had already left for Leeton before Brothers withdrew from first grade last year.
Mitch Dunn is thrilled to have him on board.
"The club is really happy that he is up for the challenge and wants to come back and be a part of it," Dunn said.
"What he does on the field and who he is off it is exactly who want we want to be involved with the club."
Blackett was joined by his younger brother Fletcher in his first season at Brothers however a shoulder injury has ruled out his return.
