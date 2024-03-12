The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Marrar's key forward prayers answered with signing of AFL Sydney star

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 12 2024 - 7:03pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Marrar signing Kieran Emery celebrates a goal for UNSW-Eastern Suburbs in AFL Sydney. Picture by AFL Sydney
New Marrar signing Kieran Emery celebrates a goal for UNSW-Eastern Suburbs in AFL Sydney. Picture by AFL Sydney

MARRAR'S exhaustive search for a key forward has ended with the Bombers securing the signature of AFL Sydney star Kieran Emery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.