Bombers remain on the hunt for key forward as season start approaches

MARRAR have not given up hope of securing a key forward before the start of the Farrer League season.
A key target in attack was the number one item on the Bombers' wishlist over the off-season but it is yet to eventuate.
The Bombers went down to Northern Jets in last year's preliminary final and were found out a number of times during the finals series with too much being left on the shoulders of young forward Blake Walker.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner revealed while they have not given up hope of landing a key forward, he had started to explore other options for the Bombers' attack.
"I guess it's no secret that we lacked a key forward last year and it would be obvious to everyone that we tried to get one over the off-season but unfortunately we haven't been able to land one yet," Gardner said.
"Recruiting is still open obviously. But as for what we could do within our team, we've got a few ideas that we can do.
"We can try a few things, we got through last year without a key forward and still managed to win some big games. We've still got things within our team that we can do."
Marrar started the off-season strongly by welcoming former Sydney Swans footballer Jake Brown and his AFL Sydney premiership teammate Lachlan O'Callaghan.
They've since welcomed Mitch Ryan and Lochie Field, but both who have fallen to injury.
The Bombers' have kept their losses to a minimum with Chris O'Donnell and Jackson Moye retiring, while Mitch Bloomfield is overseas.
Gardner said Brown, who spent a year on the Swans' AFL list and played 10 VFL games last year, has been quick to make an impression at Marrar.
"He's been really good," Gardner said.
"He's super fit. Probably the most pleasing with him is the leadership he's shown from day dot.
"He's not afraid to speak up and show his direction, which is good because he's come from a higher level of footy, playing VFL.
"He's providing plenty of guidance for the whole group but particularly the younger blokes."
