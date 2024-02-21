A couple of pre-season setbacks hasn't dampened Marrar's spirits

A COUPLE of serious injuries have put a dampener on what has otherwise been a bright start to pre-season training at Marrar.
The Bombers will be looking to improve on last year's preliminary final exit as Cal Gardner saddles up for a second year in charge at Langtry Oval.
Reigning Gerald Clear Medallist Zach Walgers has overcome an early setback to be back running and eyeing off Marrar's first pre-season trial game.
The news isn't as good for two of the Bombers' recruits with the season over before it begun for Mitch Ryan, while promising big man Lochie Field faces a delayed start to the season after suffering a grade three hamstring tear.
Ryan crossed over from Collingullie-Wagga in search of greater opportunities after a handful of first grade games at Crossroads Oval. But a lingering hip injury requires surgery and will put him out for the year.
Field, who played three first grade games at Wagga Tigers last year, had been quick to make an impression at Marrar but he will miss the start of the season after sustaining the injury while playing rugby league.
"To have two new recruits who were showing quite a bit of promise injured early is unfortunate and frustrating but I guess you've just got to move on," Gardner said.
"Lochie tore his hamstring playing representative rugby league, which is disappointing because he was getting to a few early pre-season trainings and showing good signs. He's likely to miss the first few games of the season and we'll be cautious with him.
"Mitch was another one who was training quite well with us but he had a hip injury that he carried through from last year and he seen a specialist and he's got to get surgery unfortunately, which sees him out of sport for about six months.
"He's put a line through the season and has his eyes on next season."
Another facing an early setback is teenager Riley Bradshaw, who played four first grade games last year as a 15-year-old. He suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the first few rounds.
While Walgers' early setback sent a scare through the Marrar camp, Gardner is confident the classy midfielder will the start of the season with plenty of momentum.
"Zach's running, he hasn't stopped running to be honest," he explained.
"He's just on a bit of a modified program because that's the smart thing to do at this time of year.
"The plan is for him to play our first trial game against Collingullie."
The Bombers take on Collingullie-Wagga on March 16, which will be followed by the club's season launch, featuring The Suburban Footballer.
They will take on Hume League club Henty a week later. Both games are at Langtry Oval.
Gardner said the main priority will be having a look at a number of players in a variety of positions.
"There's going to be a few boys that we will have to throw around a bit just to see where they are suited, some of our new recruits," he said.
"A few of the younger boys who have come up from the Wagga Swans and shown a bit of promise and been consistently training, they'll get a run as well.
"So I guess the aim is to see where some blokes are going to fit into the team, it will be good for someone like Jake (Brown), who has come from a different level and style of footy, to get some match practice in.
"But we're just looking to transition what we've been practicing at training into our game style."
