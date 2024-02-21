The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

A couple of pre-season setbacks hasn't dampened Marrar's spirits

MM
By Matt Malone
February 21 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar coach Cal Gardner has been happy with the Bombers' pre-season campaign to date. Picture by Madeline Begley
Marrar coach Cal Gardner has been happy with the Bombers' pre-season campaign to date. Picture by Madeline Begley

A COUPLE of serious injuries have put a dampener on what has otherwise been a bright start to pre-season training at Marrar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.