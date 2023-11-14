MARQUEE recruit Jake Brown has accepted a development coach position at Marrar.
The former AFL-listed footballer signed with the Bombers in September, alongside premiership-winning UNSW-Eastern Suburbs teammate Lachlan O'Callaghan.
The pair were set to be travelling recruits but Brown has now decided on a move to Wagga in the new year, accepting a development coach role with the Bombers to match.
Brown spent 2018 on AFL club Sydney's list as a rookie and played 10 games for the Swans' VFL team last year, eventually juggling playing commitments with UNSW-Eastern Suburbs.
The 25-year-old will now play an important role in helping Marrar's younger generation get the most out of their football.
"He's been happy to accept a development coaching role," Marrar coach Cal Gardner revealed.
"He's done a bit of coaching in previous years of younger boys so he'll more work with individuals on areas they want to improve to take their footy to the next level.
"He'll also be a bit of a mentor and someone they can go to for advice."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Gardner believes Brown's move to Wagga will also help him get the best out of his own football.
"It's a huge result," Gardner said.
"Obviously it makes it easier for him not having to sit in the car the day before and day after but I see the big plus as being able to train with us.
"The sort of standards that he'll bring at training will be standards that everyone else can follow.
"He's going to be really good for the young boys as well with the experience he's had."
Marrar won this year's under 18 premiership, while teenagers Coby Bourke and Matt Rynehart were fully-fledged members of the senior team while still eligible for underage football.
Talented under 18 footballers like Cam Walshe, Riley Bradshaw, Caleb Walker and Jordan Saffery also got senior games.
Gardner believes there is a good crop of young players at the club that will take great benefit in working with Brown, along with players coming through from Wagga Swans.
"The club's always been big on bringing juniors through the system and trying to give them games of first grade to give them a taste of it," he said.
"Hopefully Jake can help speed up that process even more than what it has been.
"We've got a pretty handy under 18s team that he can work with and boys that often come up from Wagga Swans and play for us as well and he'll also be able to help them out."
The Bombers have also added Mitch Ryan to their list from Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Ryan has played a handful of first grade games at the Demons over the past three years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.