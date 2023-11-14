The Daily Advertisersport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Marrar signing Jake Brown appointed development coach at the club

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 15 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MARQUEE recruit Jake Brown has accepted a development coach position at Marrar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.