Former East Wagga-Kooringal junior Ally Morphett has been named in the AFL Women's All-Australian squad after a stellar season.
Starting her second season at Sydney after moving from cross-town rival Greater Western Sydney, Morphett earned a Rising Star nomination in round one after shining in the Swans first ever win.
Playing the Giants at North Sydney Oval, the talented 20-year-old had 29 hit-outs, 18 disposals and seven clearances in the five-point victory.
Morphett continued to perform strongly in the following weeks before her amazing season was brought to a devastating halt.
Following the round seven game against Hawthorn, scans confirmed the Swans ruck had suffered a fracture to the scaphoid bone in her hand.
Despite being without Morphett, the Swans notched up wins in their last three games of the regular season against Western Bulldogs, Collingwood and Fremantle to secure the club's first ever finals berth.
Sydney then defeated Gold Coast in an elimination final on the road over the weekend and now head to Adelaide to face the Crows in a semi-final on Saturday night.
Morphett is joined by teammates Chloe Molloy and Laura Gardiner in the 44-strong squad with the final team of 21 to be announced at the W Awards on Monday November 27.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.