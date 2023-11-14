The Daily Advertisersport
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Ally Morphett has been selected in the AFLW All-Australian squad

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 14 2023 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga footballer Ally Morphett is one of three Swans named in the 44-strong AFLW All-Australian squad. Picture by Sydney Swans
Wagga footballer Ally Morphett is one of three Swans named in the 44-strong AFLW All-Australian squad. Picture by Sydney Swans

Former East Wagga-Kooringal junior Ally Morphett has been named in the AFL Women's All-Australian squad after a stellar season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.