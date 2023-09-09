Marrar are Farrer League under 18's premiers after claiming an impressive nine-point win over North Wagga at Robertson Oval.
The Bombers had to overcome multiple challenges from the Saints however were able to kick the final two goals of the game to run out 8.10 (58) to 7.7 (49) winners.
Marrar coach Tim Bourke was thrilled with his side's performance and said that their preparation leading into the grand final had been ideal.
"We had a really good session leading up and a couple of good weeks leading up," Bourke said.
"We won the preliminary final and had a couple of good weeks so we went in really positive.
"We knew it was going to be tough and we knew that North Wagga has got some quality players.
"We knew we had to stick to our game plan which was great pressure around the ball and move the ball quickly."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Bombers kicked the first goal of the contest however were soon on the back foot after the Saints kicked the next three to open up an early 12-point lead.
A late goal to Zac Walker before the first break reduced the Saints' margin to just six points before Jimmy Guthrie put the Bombers back in front early in the second term which was the only goal of the quarter.
Luke Piltz kicked his third goal of the game early in the third term to give the Saints back the lead before the Bombers responded strongly to kick the next three.
Piltz kicked his fourth early in the last to reduce the Bombers' margin back to three points before Marrar sealed the game with the last two goals of the contest.
The Bombers had to deal with a number of challenges from the Saints and Bourke admitted that his side really had to work hard to grab the victory.
"Deep in the third quarter I think it was, we were behind and we were really challenged but the boys responded," he said.
"We did a lot of training about that and we knew that they would come out and they did.
"They did that in the preliminary final and we stayed in the contest and we thought that if we could hold the contest and get equal in the contest than we could come home.
"Then we knew our fitness would get us across the line in the end."
Lachlan Higman was outstanding for the Bombers and was awarded the medal for best on ground.
Bourke thought Higman was fantastic and believed he was a worthy recipient of the medal after a couple of stellar performances in recent weeks.
"He was huge for us," he said.
"He's been huge over the last couple of weeks and he's a quality player and just a quality bloke to have around the footy club."
Higman wasn't the only standout for the Bombers with Bourke crediting a number of players for their efforts in the grand final.
"Across the board there was great efforts there," he said.
"Juddy Withers in the back line he was really solid for a young bloke, he played in the Wagga Swans' under 15's last week and he was really solid in defence for us.
"At half forward we had Zac Walker and in the ruck there was big buckets Cam Walshe the captain and he was fantastic.
"We had winners across the board and we spread the load evenly so it was really good."
Hunter Schultz and Ryan Kemp were North Wagga's best while Piltz finished with the four goals for the Saints.
Two-time Essendon premiership player Michael Long and 1996 Olympic gold medallist Nova Peris presented the premiership medals to the Bombers.
Full Time
Marrar 2.3 3.5 6.7 8.10 (58)
North Wagga 3.2 3.4 5.4 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Marrar: Z.Walker 2, J.Guthrie 2, I.Davey 1, C.Byrnes 1, B.Limbrick 1, C.Walker 1; North Wagga: L.Piltz 4, J.Casley 1, A.Cornell 1
BEST: Marrar: L.Higman, L.bruce, J.Saffery, J.Withers, Z.Walker, C.Walshe; North Wagga: H.Schultz, L.Piltz, R.Kemp, L.Trevaskis, A.Cornell, J.Sandral
Best on ground: Lachlan Higman
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.