Mnementh's part-owner strikes it lucky in Kosciuszko again

For the second year running Mnementh's part-owner Mick Dyordyevic has drawn a Kosciuszko ticket to guarantee his place in the $2 million feature.
The last two Wagga Town Plate winners were quickly snapped up when the slot holders were drawn on Friday with Front Page also securing his place on October 14.
Albury trainer Mitch Beer was thrilled after Dyordyevic's punters club jagged one of the 14 tickets.
"He's got the Kosciuszko touch," Beer said.
"I'd like to invest with him in a meat raffle somewhere if he's this good at drawing tickets."
Last year Mnementh needed the local connection to take his place in the race, but he has certainly flourished since.
Not only has he won the Wagga Town Plate but was successful at Listed level at Flemington, won a $150,000 and also raced at group one level.
Beer was still pleased to have a strong connection to the slot holder.
"It's a great reflection on them as well," he said.
"There was a pretty good vibe around and we had very solid inquiries throughout the day, had a couple of offers on the table and the decision was there to have two fingers in the pie.
"They thought it through but have backed their horse, they love him and their mentality couldn't stand the thought of even remotely cheering for something else.
"They are a great bunch of people with plenty of locals, plenty of Sydney crew and these are the guys who have been there at Wagga when he won his maiden, have come down for Country Championships and Town Plates and have supported the horse the whole way through his career."
Mnementh hasn't raced since finishing sixth at group three level in July.
However a trial at Wodonga on Tuesday is set to cement Beer's approach to the Kosciuszko.
"I'm a lot happier with his form this year than last year, he was going well last year but has certainly gone to another level this time in," Beer said.
"He's going to have a trial next week and we will decide whether we run him before or go in there fresh."
Front Page, who has been transferred to Matthew Dale after Geoff Duryea's retirement, is currently on the third line of betting at $6 with Mnementh a $15 chance.
