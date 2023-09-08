The Daily Advertisersport
Matt Pike returns as Kangaroos look to end 14-year grand final drought

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
September 8 2023 - 6:30pm
Matt Pike returns to the Kangaroos line up looking to help go through to the Group Nine grand final 14 years after being part of their most recent premiership. Picture by Ash Smith
Matt Pike returns to the Kangaroos line up looking to help go through to the Group Nine grand final 14 years after being part of their most recent premiership. Picture by Ash Smith

Matt Pike was part of the last Kangaroos team to make a grand final and he returns to their line up looking to secure their next berth.

