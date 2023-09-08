Matt Pike was part of the last Kangaroos team to make a grand final and he returns to their line up looking to secure their next berth.
It's been 14 years since the Wagga club last made it through to a Group Nine grand final.
Pike was part of a big grand final win on that occasion.
Now he comes in for just his second game in the top grade this season as Kangaroos look to get the better of Temora in the preliminary final at Twickenham on Sunday.
With his 40th birthday already in the rear vision mirror, Pike is hoping his experience can help Kangaroos get a win over his hometown team.
"I've just got to do my job, make my tackles, have my runs as I don't want to let the team down," Pike said.
Pike comes into the second row to replace Casey Lynch after he suffered a head knock in their minor semi-final victory over Young last week.
He played one game earlier in the season against Young but has been more than happy to put his hand up to play reserve grade after looking to keep his fitness up saw him return to the club in 2021.
Pike doesn't want to change his approach ahead of the big game.
"It's pretty much just the next-man-up mentality that we've had all year and when Casey got that head knock last week so he's out and Nae Nae (Nathan Rose) just gave me the call and I'll just go out there and do my job the best I can," Pike said.
"If they need me I'm happy to help out wherever they need me."
Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose is confident Pike is the right man to step into the second row.
"He's not there to do anything different than what he usually does each week," Rose said.
"He plays his role well. He fits into the team well and we won't be asking for him to do any more than that."
Rose is yet to finalise his side with a decision to be made after training on Friday night regarding who lines up on the wing.
Izak Ford is a chance of coming back into the side after missing the win over the Cherrypickers after a head knock but Rose is unsure if he will replace Chantz Carey.
"Both boys are ready to go and both have done a great job," he said.
"Obviously Izak had a head knock a couple of weeks ago so we're waiting to see how training goes and I'll make a call after that."
Kangaroos responded to a big loss to Tumut with a tight win over Albury to keep their title hopes alive.
The Blues then backed it up with a bigger win over Temora.
Rose is looking to limit their mistakes on Sunday, especially with both clubs looking to end grand final droughts.
"We've been improving each week in the finals and if we can cut out our own errors we will give ourselves a good opportunity to win the game and will be hard to beat," he said.
There was little between the two teams last time out with a Josh McCrone field goal helping Temora to a 17-16 victory in round eight.
Rose expects another tight contest.
"It was a tight one in the first game and we'll be looking to go one better this time around,"
"Temora will be looking to bounce back after going down to Tumut so we will need to turn up with a good attitude and mindset."
