Hedlund purchase sheds bridesmaid's tag the hard way

She had to do it the hard way but Needbee was able to shed her bridesmaid's tag at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
After four seconds in her first nine starts, including missing out by a halfhead last time out, the three-year-old filly was able to break through her first win in the TAB Venue Mode Pace (1740m) to start the program.
After getting caught without cover she was forced to do it the hard way.
However Junee trainer Stan Hedlund, was pleased to see her go one better this time around.
"She's been going pretty well, got beat a halfhead in a couple of those starts, but she's an honest little thing, is very good to get along with and has just been a handy little horse to pick up," Hedlund said.
READ MORE
Things didn't go quite to plan as Needbee ($9) got stuck racing without cover after $1.50 favourite Donnie Mac galloped in front of her.
However she was rated well by Bruce Harpley before outsprinting her rivals to score her breakthrough win.
Hedlund was impressed with her 2.8-metre win over Wamboyneinamerica ($13).
"She sat outside of them so it wasn't too bad," he said.
"I was quite happy as she was going to be one-out, one-back but then the favourite galloped and she had to sit outside them.
"Bruce knows her pretty well and always drives well so it worked out."
With the filly by Warrawee Needy the win secures Hedlund two bonuses as well.
Hedlund was looking for a racehorse at the Yirribee Pacing Stud dispersal sale last year and ended up purchasing Needbee as an unraced two-year-old.
Needbee wasn't his only purchase at the sale and he was pleased to see Coolandcollect win the following race for Peter Birks after also buying his mother American Zo Zo.
"She'd had two Warrawee Needys and was in foal to Tiger Tara," Hedlund said.
"She had a colt foal for me last year, he's quite a nice foal and she's due in about three weeks to Tiger Tara again.
"Now I don't know if I should be gelding him and keeping him or now that the first foal is a winner if I should take him to the yearling sales."
Meanwhile Junee combination Trevor White and Peter McRae secured a winning treble on Friday.
Firstly, Speculating added to his strong record after putting in another dominant performance.
The three-year-old has now won five of his 14 starts, including three of his last four, after scoring by 12 metres in his first race back since July.
Hes A Terror then repeated the dose, but by a much narrower margin.
He went on to win for the first time in 13 starts by a head.
Village Area then made it three straights win for the pair after just holding on to take out the Harness Trading Ring Australia Pace (2270m).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.