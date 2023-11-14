The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park have signed Lachlan Warren for next season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 14 2023 - 7:52pm
Turvey Park have signed Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA) midfielder Lachlan Warren for next season.

