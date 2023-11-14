ACCOMPLISHED Wagga golfer Sandra Schultz is eyeing off a 10th Wagga Country Club title after her most recent success.
Schultz added to her amazing record by capturing a ninth women's club championships at Wagga Country Club last week.
Schultz became the first ever women's champion at the Country Club in 1986 and has now won nine titles either side of 27 years spent away from Wagga.
The nine Country Club titles sit alongside 13 at Duntryleague in Orange, along with multiple at Richmond and Oatlands in Sydney.
Schultz led throughout, taking a six-shot advantage into the fourth and final round before holding off the ever-consistent Lyn Stewart by four.
"The golf wasn't flash but it is what it is," Schultz said.
"It got the job done at the end of the day. I would have liked to have scored a bit better but that's golf."
Schultz said there wasn't much between her and Stewart at the end.
"In an all honesty, both Lyn and I, we didn't really want to know what's going on because it always turns into matchplay situations anyway in last rounds of championships," she explained.
"Even though you say you try to avoid that, it does end up becoming that.
"I had some bad holes, as did she and vice versa. It was just a couple of putts dropped and that was the end of the story."
Having etched her name onto the Wagga Country Club honour board for a ninth title, Schultz has set her sights on number 10.
"I'd like to get 10 but you don't know from one day to the other do you?," Schultz said.
"I had a bit of a yucky patch there with my golf for a couple of months and I didn't play for a while, I had to walk away.
"I was trying to fix it on the golf course and you just can't do it, you can't fix it while you're playing, you have to go out on the practice fairway, go out by yourself and work things out.
"It's good now. I've got a few things up my sleeve, I go out there and put them into practice and hopefully the scores and handicap will start taking care of itself."
With a record to envy, Schultz says she is proud of what she's achieved in the sport.
"I've had a pretty good career starting from a kid," she said.
"I started playing when I was 12. Mum and Dad both played golf and were very competitive and good golfers.
"I've done representative stuff here too before I left for Orange with Riverina and then also at Orange with Central West and grade pennant in Sydney.
"It's been good. I've got nothing else to prove but I still enjoy going out.
"I'm still competitive but I enjoy it more now."
Schultz currently plays off a handicap of 'nine or 10' and hopes to be able to lower it in coming months.
"I was off scratch for quite some time, I don't want to get back down there now, I just go out there and enjoy it with my friends," she said.
"I'd like that handicap to come back down again, I'd like to get back around six or somewhere like that. Six or seven, that's pretty good.
"I hadn't played good golf for a few months. A while back, I'd gone off a little bit and the harder I tried, the worse I got. My scores were terrible.
"I haven't been on 10 since I was about 15-16. Hopefully the handicap will take care of itself now and I'll get back out there playing.
"I'll set a few goals for myself next year and see how they go."
Jane Waters took out the division two scratch title, while Annette Lamont won division three. Pat Castine was the nine hole champion.
