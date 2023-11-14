SOME 100 guests were treated to a special night with Luke Breust in Temora on Friday.
St Paul's Anglican Church hosted An Evening with Luke Breust as the Hawthorn champion returned to his hometown for a fundraiser.
Organisers declared the event a 'great success' as Breust entertained those in attendance with his story from the boy from Bectric to a three-time AFL premiership star.
Riverina MP Michael McCormack, a Hawthorn tragic, interviewed Breust in a wide-ranging and entertaining conversation.
Breust, who turned 33 on Saturday, enjoyed a rare opportunity to reflect on his journey in front of so many familiar faces.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"It was great to see so many familiar faces there. Nice to be able to raise some money for the local church," Breust said.
"Everyone seemed to have a good night.
"It was good for me to reflect on my career because I haven't been able to do it that often, mainly because my career is still going and you focus on what's next."
Temora mayor and St Paul's Parish Council chairman, Rick Firman OAM, praised Breust for making himself available for the fundraiser.
"It was a top night," Firman said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.