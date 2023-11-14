The Daily Advertisersport
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL

Luke Breust returns home to Temora for church fundraiser

MM
By Matt Malone
November 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reverend Nathan Manwaring, Temora mayor and St Paul's Parish Council chairman Rick Firman, St Paul's Parish Councillor and dinner organiser Annie Drummond-Henman and special guest of honour Luke Breust on Friday night. Picture supplied
Reverend Nathan Manwaring, Temora mayor and St Paul's Parish Council chairman Rick Firman, St Paul's Parish Councillor and dinner organiser Annie Drummond-Henman and special guest of honour Luke Breust on Friday night. Picture supplied

SOME 100 guests were treated to a special night with Luke Breust in Temora on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.