THE in-form Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott stable have set their sights on the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m) on Friday.
Gundagai-Adelong Race Club have received 27 nominations for the time-honoured feature race, which will again carry qualification into next year's $3 million Big Dance.
The inclusion of a Waterhouse-Bott runner adds some star factor to the entries with the stable looking to back up their win in 2020 with Regal Stage.
Waterhouse has always been a big supporter of the Gundagai carnival, making an appearance on Snake Gully Cup day in 2008 and then going on to win the race for the first time in 2020.
Waterhouse has nominated The Little Pumper for this year's feature, a lightly-raced three-year-old who was unplaced in group two company last start.
Also featuring among the nominations is the Bjorn Baker-trained Cinque Torri, 2019 Kosciuszko winner Handle The Truth, Goulburn Cup runner up Phearson, two-time city winner Money From The Sky and Southern District stars Another One, Rocket Tiger and Bianco Vilano.
Gundagai-Adelong Race Club president Michael Crowe was rapt with the nominations across the two-day carnival.
"We're very happy with the support we've received through the nominations," Crowe said.
"Across the board too, not just for the Snake Gully but all of our races. The quality of horse that is there is exceptional.
"That's what's made our carnival. You get trainers bringing horses not just for the cup but for the other races as well."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The weather forecast is a good one for Gundagai with fine weather expected to help draw a big crowd.
The Gundagai track is rated a good four and is expected to be in perfect order for the carnival, something the club is proud of.
"We've committed so much to getting the track right in the last three or four years," Crowe said.
"Now what gives us a lot of pleasure is that the trainers know they can commit a horse to what is essentially a very late spring, almost a summer race meeting but still know that they're going to get a good surface to run their better horses on.
"We've always said that one of our main things is that if we don't have a track, we don't have a race club at all.
"We've put a lot into our surface and it's paying dividends."
The eight-race card on Friday attracted 181 nominations.
The nominations for the $50,000 The Tuckerbox, formerly known as the Snake Gully Flying, were down with just 16 entries but there was still some quality among them.
There will be plenty of interest in the $50,000 Showcase Super Maiden Handicap (1180m), the first of it's kind to be held in the Southern District.
The super maiden attracted 29 nominations, including two from the Baker stable.
Another One (Gary Colvin), Belleistic Kids (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones), Bianco Vilano (Ron Stubbs), Choice Harvest (Craig Weeding), Cinque Torri (Bjorn Baker), Controversial Miss (Craig Weeding), Ferlaxing (Dan McCarthy), Handle The Truth (Keith Dryden), Iconic Dame (Jamie Stewart), Kelvedon Road (Todd Smart), Kimberly Secrets (Nick Olive), Mathrin (Michael Tracers), Mittaya (Emma Longmire), Money From The Sky (Sara Ryan), Mycah Leon (Mitchell & Desiree Kearney), Nieces And Nephews (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones), Phearson (Brad Widdup), Prophet's Pride (Matthew Kelley), Rathlin (Matthew Kelley), Rocket Tiger (Scott Spackman), Scarlet Prince (Mitchell Beer), Suparazi (Ben Brisbourne), Taliano (Michelle Teale), The Little Pumper (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott), Trooper Knuckle (Keith Dryden), Vainstream (Geoffrey Crothers), Zouologist (Tara & Philippe Vigouroux)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.