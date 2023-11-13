"This year they've got teams up to under 16s, but what we've identified though is that there's a pathway for boys locally past that age to go into the Wanderers, into a different competitive environment, and so the idea of the Women's Academy would be to provide a pathway to a players at the moment we're thinking under 20s players, catch the players that come out of under 16 and we're hopeful in a couple of years that might grow into separate 18s and 20s, depending on the number of players that are interested."