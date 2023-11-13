In her first year at the club Olivia Jolliffe took Collingullie-Glenfield Park all the way to the Riverina Legaue semi-final.
In her second year, she's hoping to bring home a premiership.
Signing on as head coach for the 2024 season, Jolliffe said she'll be taking a step back from playing to really focus on player development.
The starting goal defence throughout their 2023 campaign, she's hoping to spend less time on court next year, instead acting as an impact player when needed.
"I'm not saying no, I'm definitely wanting to push for that player development and someone like myself, I've had my time," Jolliffe said.
"I'm happy to come in as an impact player where need be, but I really want to give the space to those players who are developing, and I don't want to take up space on the court for the sake of it."
Entering the club for the first time in 2023, Jolliffe has already made a significant impact on their way of working.
Openly speaking about player reimbursement and professionalising the netball program, she's got high hopes for coming years.
She's also implemented a one-role rule, bringing in a new netball committee and ensuring coaches aren't taking on too much at the club.
"We put a lot of work in behind the scenes in terms of structure around the netball committee, putting in place the processes and policies and protocols, just bringing people back into the mix and taking on responsibility within the netball club," Jolliffe said.
"That's really allowed us to set up a strong season in terms of focusing on the player development, executing that game day strategy, ans not having coaches wear multiple hats.
"In the time poor world that we live in, it means you're stealing from Peter to pay Paul when you are helping out in other areas, so we've got some fabulous coaches that have been brought into the mix which is awesome and it means with our netball committee structure in place, those coaches can focus solely on player development, myself included."
Practising what she preaches, Jolliffe has also stepped away from the A reserve coaching position, with Bettina Goolagong coming on board in her place.
Explaining how difficult it was to be pulled between the two teams, she is excited to work alongside Goolagong.
A well-respected club member, Goolagong is also an accredited umpire, and Jolliffe is looking forward to utilising her deep understanding of the game and its rules.
"Bettina brings a wealth of knowledge, not only with her history with the club, but she's a qualified umpire as well, which is always handy," Jolliffe said.
"I think people, especially someone like me, who have stepped away from the game for a couple of years and then come back, there's always little tweaks and changes to the rules so that's a fantastic asset to have.
"She'll also come in and really provide that structure and stability for the A reserve squad so they're able to produce a high quality brand of netball."
While Jolliffe anticipates her team will look mostly the same, she admitted the club will lose some players over the off season.
In their place she said the club is in talks with several players who she hopes to have signed on before the year is out.
"There has been a few movements based on university and and jobs and relocation, but I don't want to let the cat out of the bag there," she said.
"I'm talking to a few new faces, hoping for them to come into the mix and don the red and white but nothing is confirmed yet, but I'm excited to see what comes with that before the end of the year."
