Fawns joins back-to-back Fast5 championship in Christchurch

Wagga's Sophie Fawns has helped successfully defend Australia's Fast5 World Series title in Christchurch.
In her first senior international competition, Fawns joined fellow Super Netballers for the two day tournament, competing against New Zealand, England, Malawi, South Africa, and Jamaica.
Defeating New Zealand 35-23 in Sunday's grand final, Australia went in narrow favourites, having defeated the hosts by 11-goals on Saturday.
After a narrow two-goal loss to Jamaica in the opening game of the tournament, Australia looked dominant for the remainder of the weekend.
Speaking to The Daily Advertiser ahead of the tournament, Fawns said she was excited to try her hand at the modified game.
The modified format forgoes wings, and allows shooters to score additional points by shooting further from the ring.
Hoping to flex her shooting arm, the SuperShot specialist said she was looking forward to a faster, more open style of play.
Earlier on Sunday afternoon the Australian Kelpies played in the men's grand final against New Zealand, where they were defeated 51-34.
