Monday, 13 November 2023
Mick Hazell opens up a 19-shot lead at Wagga City Golf Club

By Matt Malone
November 13 2023 - 11:30am
Mick Hazell

TWO-time winner Mick Hazell will take a commanding lead into the final weekend of club championships at Wagga City Golf Club.

