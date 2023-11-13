TWO-time winner Mick Hazell will take a commanding lead into the final weekend of club championships at Wagga City Golf Club.
Hazell produced a 72 on Saturday to extend his lead to 19 shots after two rounds. He opened with a 75 last Saturday.
Lex Broadman holds second after an 84, with Warren Lynch (83), Peter Conlan (84) and Roman Adamcewicz (87) maintaining their positions in the top five.
The overall tallies has Hazell on 147 ahead of Broadman (166), Lynch (167), Conlan (170) and Adamcewicz (175).
Hazell will head into the final weekend looking to register his third title at Wagga City after his previous wins in 2017 and 2019.
The third round will be played on Saturday, with the fourth and final round to be held on Sunday.
