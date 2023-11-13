Wild weather conditions have failed to deter the spirits of riders at this years Golden Wheel Carnival hosted by Wagga Cycling Club.
Competitors first faced heat, then rain and then wind however the afternoons proceedings continued to roll on which eventually saw Mt Gambier Cycling Club's Patrick Langsmith and Castlemaine's Cycling Club's Hope Harnetty take out the feature races.
Wagga Cycling Club vice-president Cameron Oke conceded that the weather provided some challenges but believed that the event was still a massive success.
"There's been really positive comments from all the riders and spectators," Oke said.
"The weather was against us for most of the day, but we just had to bear with it and hopefully everyone has gone away with a big smile on their face.
"It was 37 degrees then it was raining and then it was windy, I think we had just about everything thrown at us during the day.
"But luckily enough everyone was incredibly patient and it just rolled along very smoothly."
Oke was overall pretty happy with the entry numbers but admitted that they were slightly down on last year's figures.
"We were a little bit down by about 10 riders from last year," he said.
"There was a couple of clashing events this year compared to what we did have last year.
"But all in all we hovered at just under 100, I think there was 99 entrants in total."
The event clashed with other popular events around the state however there was still competitors who entered from Dubbo, Bathurst, Sydney, Canberra, Albury and Ballarat.
There was strong local representation in the junior categories and Oke was thrilled with the performance of some of the club's younger riders.
"For a lot of our juniors that was the first time they've ever raced the Golden Wheel," he said.
"We've had some really good results, especially with the junior kids.
"Samson Curry was probably a big standout in the under 11's and another one for us personally was Bronte Stewart.
"She was a Wagga junior and she hasn't done a track carnival in about four years.
"She came out on top in two of the races, unfortunately she couldn't get the Golden Wheel in the women's but she had a really outstanding event."
While two outsiders claimed the outright men's and women's feature races, Oke said that Wagga riders swept the under 17's boys and girls finals.
"Wagga was lucky enough to dominate that," he said.
"Sydney Chittenden he won the under 17's men and then up and coming Grace Robertson she won the under 17's women.
"She's only been riding for 12 months and it's probably one she'll remember for years to come."
Oke said the event ran very smoothly and wanted to thank the sponsors and all the volunteers from the club for their assistance and support.
Wagga Cycling Club Golden Wheel Carnival results:
Golden Wheel - Patrick Langsmith (Mt Gambier Cycling Club)
Womens Wheel - Hope Harnetty (Castlemaine Cycling Club)
Under 17's Boys final - Sydney Chittenden (Wagga Cycling Club)
Under 17's Girls final - Grace Robertson (Wagga Cycling Club)
