Returning Griffith coach Greg Dreyer is excited to go around again for a fourth year next season as the Swans look to bounce back from their grand final heartbreak.
The Swans made huge steps forward this past season and qualified for the Riverina League grand final after claiming finals wins against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Turvey Park.
After a successful campaign this season, Dreyer said he was looking forward to returning to the helm in 2024.
"Yeah for sure," Dreyer said.
"Once you sort of sit back and reflect on the year, it was a big improvement and there was a lot of hard work by the boys.
"You've got to get through that disappointment of losing a grand final, but once you can reflect it was a strong year for us and a big improvement.
"We are keen to continue that."
Part of the Swans rise was due to the development of their local core with players such as Jack Rowston and Nathan Richards both having excellent seasons.
Dreyer said the growth of their local players and their hard work and preparation had resulted in their march up the ladder.
"They've trained hard and they've started to understand how important preparation is," he said.
"They really just kept competing and they just tried hard, they turned up and trained well and then on game day we always competed.
"It doesn't matter what the scoreboard is, that was a really strong trait we had last year."
The Swans have lost a fair bit of talent from their list ahead of next season with Rhys Pollock , Alex Page, Alec McCormick, Dean Simpson, Jay Summers and Michael Cudmore all being confirmed departures.
Dreyer said that replacing some of their departing talent would be a key priority during recruitment.
"We've loss some class with the four boys we had from Canberra," he said.
"Alex McCormick and Dean Simpson were a couple of backman that have left us so obviously that's a little bit of a hole there.
"But with young blokes like Will Vaessen potentially being able to step up there to fill one of the spots that's a plus.
"So we are probably on the lookout for a big key defender I suppose and then with Pagey and Rhys, you can never have too many quality midfielders so that would be nice as well.
"We are still looking and talking and we'll get someone."
The Swans had a very young side this past season and Dreyer believed there was quite a few of their players who would enjoy big years in 2024.
"Kahlan Spencer and Ollie Bartter were in that midfield group as the junior two I'd guess you could say," he said.
"They are two good junior quality players but I'd really love to see them take the next step and become our regular starters in the midfield.
"Then you've got young blokes like Bailey Morrissey who had about half a season last year and played quite well and Mason Rosengreen on the wing and he's still 18.
"Another big pre-season from those two to get themselves a bit bigger and stronger and they should be another two who have a good year.
"Broden Spencer he was on the fringe and Jordan Whitworth as well so there's plenty.
"If they just continue the work they've put in the results will come so that's why I'm still fairly confident we are going to be a strong team."
