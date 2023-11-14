The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Football Wagga elects new members to board for 2024 season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 14 2023 - 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mixture of new and returning faces will make up the Football Wagga board for the next term, after all positions were filled for the first time in five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.