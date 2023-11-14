"I think you volunteer in sports admin is a couple of reasons, either you've played and now you don't play and you're looking to do something else and you want to stay involved, either as an admin or in a referee capacity, or you've got kids that play and you want to be involved because your kids are there and you want to have an impact on the sport that they play and, you know, not everyone's a coach, so this is another way you can get involved," he said.