"BUT it's Swayzee, for the Riverina boys, an Australian hero, Swayzee won the New Zealand Cup."
They were the words of racecaller Matt Cross as Junee's Cameron Hart and Young's Jason Grimson combined to win New Zealand's biggest race with Swayzee on Tuesday.
The formidable Riverina combination achieved arguably their biggest moment in the sport as Swayzee became just the second Australian-trained horse since My Lightning Blue in 1987 to win the New Zealand Trotting Cup (3200m).
To add to the Riverina flavour of the win, Swayzee was bred by Wagga's Paul Kahlefeldt.
Hart enhanced his reputation as one of the world's best reinsmen, producing a perfect drive on Swayzee ($2.60) to hold off local favourite Akuta for Mark Purdon.
At just 24 years of age, Hart now has 12 group one wins, is not far off 1000 career winners and produced a first-class drive in one of the most prestigious events in harness racing.
The Junee product was over the moon with the win.
"I can't believe it's happened, you know," Hart told NZ TAB's trackside coverage.
"I had full faith in the horse but you've still got to have a little bit of luck and I was able to get him away safe and he did the rest.
"He's an absolute powerhouse of a horse, he makes me look good, I've just got to point him in the right direction."
MORE SPORT NEWS
It was a case of sweet redemption for Hart and Grimson, who finished second in the race last year with Majestic Cruiser.
Hart and Grimson have formed a lethal partnership over the past couple of years, combining to win the biggest races in Australia.
Hart praised the work of Grimson.
"I just can't thank Jason enough. He's just a genius with the horses," Hart said.
"Everyone around him sees the job he does with the horses, he's just a dead-set freak and I feel so privileged to be in this spot, to be driving these sorts of horses in these races, it's just incredible."
Hart was in attendance at Addington eight years ago when Arden Rooney, the last Australian-trained pacer to win the race, triumphed.
Little did he know that he would become the next to achieve the feat on Swayzee, who is yet to taste defeat since joining Grimson's stable.
Hart knew once he found the lead mid-race that his horse would take a power of beating.
"He was actually just pricking his ears, looking at everything, obviously he doesn't know Addington too well," Hart explained.
"Down the back he just felt like he was full of running. You've sort of just got to warm him up that little bit but once he's in top gear, he just keeps going."
It capped off a whirlwind few days for Hart, who was only winning the Cowra Cup on Sunday.
His parents, Mark and Michelle and sister Ashley were back home watching on proudly and Hart gave all his family a shoutout immediately after the race.
"Hey to all the family, all the friends back in Sydney and especially back in Junee," he said.
"That's where I'm from, uncle Trev (White), he got me going and I know he'll be proud."
