Star key forward signs with Turvey Park for next season

Turvey Park has signed star key forward Will Ford for next season.
Ford is coming off a stellar two-run year at Bell Post Hill Football Club in the Geelong and District Football League that saw him kick 162 goals across 37 games.
The spearhead's addition is a huge boost for the Bulldogs ahead of their premiership defence and Turvey Park coach Cal Dooley was thrilled to welcome Ford onboard.
"Obviously losing Brad (Ashcroft) to the SANFL left a bit of a hole there and for us to be able to grab Will has taken a nice weight off my shoulders," Dooley said.
"He's going to be a massive presence down there for us and his resume is pretty bloody good.
"We are super excited to have him at the club and we are looking forward to what he'll bring not only as a footballer but he's a ripping bloke as well so he's going to bring some off-field stuff as well which is good."
Ford is making the move to Young from Geelong and Dooley revealed that it was actually the key forward who initiated the conversion about joining the Bulldogs.
"He actually reached out to our Instagram page which is nice," he said.
"He's moved up from Geelong to Young to work on a farm and was looking to play footy in the area.
"I think he spoke to his boss and he sort of made mention of us and the success we had this season just gone so he reached out.
"That got the ball rolling and the rest is history."
Ashcroft starred this past season for the Bulldogs kicking 69 goals including five in the Turvey Park's grand final win over Griffith.
Dooley said it was fantastic to be able to grab a high calibre forward of Ford's quality to replace the departing Ashcroft.
"Brad was a superstar for us this year and to bring somebody in to replace him of the same calibre is excellent for us," he said.
"Big key forwards are a dime a dozen and we are super lucky to have Will come onboard now."
The Bulldogs will have a bit of a different looking forward line next season with Ashcroft and centre half forward Rhett Weidemann both moving interstate to link up with North Adelaide and Glen Eira respectively.
However Dooley was confident the Bulldogs would still have a potent forward line with talented duo Lachy Leary and Baxter Wallett expected to play crucial roles next season.
"Lachy Leary will be playing as a small forward up there," he said.
"Then we've got some ideas about Baxter playing centre half forward this year and getting up the ground.
"He's so athletic and has so much natural talent that I feel him at centre-half forward with a good pre-season under his belt he's going to be lethal for us.
"Our forward line is taking shape really nicely now and we feel it's going to be pretty potent next year."
Ford joins Chase Grintell and Lachy Warren as recruits for next season while Dooley also revealed that the Bulldogs have signed Jed Guthrie who is making the move across from Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Guthrie made his senior debut for the Lions in 2022 before playing another four game at first grade level this past season.
Dooley was looking forward to seeing what Guthrie could do at the Bulldogs next season.
"Yeah Jed will be good," he said.
"He's a ripping young fellas and he's coming over from Ganmain after having played a bit of senior footy there.
"He's definitely going to be in the mix to play some senior footy for us, he's a high quality person and he's got a few mates at the club which makes his transition easy.
"We are pretty happy to have him onboard."
