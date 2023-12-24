The Daily Advertiser
Star key forward signs with Turvey Park for next season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 24 2023 - 11:00am
Star key forward Will Ford has signed with Turvey Park for next season after making the move to Young from Geelong. Picture supplied
Turvey Park has signed star key forward Will Ford for next season.

