Collingullie welcome home 2018 premiership player for upcoming season

Collingullie-Wagga has continued their strong off-season by welcoming home 2018 premiership player Tom Byrnes for the upcoming season.
Byrnes departed the club after the 2018 grand final and has spent the past five seasons playing for both Sydney University in the Sydney Premier Division and Dubbo Demons in the AFL Central West competition.
The Demons have also signed David Johnson who arrives at the club from Sawtell Toormina Saints who play in the AFL North Coast competition.
Both Byrnes and Johnson have ties to the club and Demons co-coach Shane Lenon said it was great to keep building their depth with Collingullie people.
"From the very start ex-players have been our target," Lenon said.
"Everyone we've recruited or we've got coming back to the club they've either had something to do with the club or they are related to someone at the club.
"We've been lucky in that regard and then Dave Johnson is the boyfriend of an A-grade netballer so that's how that sort of ties in.
"You want as many Collingullie players that are local players or juniors that have played at the club to be at your club.
"I think every club would be in the same boat in that regard."
It's been a steady few weeks for the Demons on the track so far and Lenon said he's been pleased with the effort being put in during the pre-season.
"We are pretty happy with how training is going," he said.
"We are just working hard, it's head down bum up but the whips will be cracking in April.
"That's when you find out how blokes are travelling, but you certainly set yourself up at this time of year.
"We are getting good numbers, we are training hard and there's a good feeling about the place.
"They are certainly ticking the boxes at this stage."
The Demons have three trials games locked in which will see them take on Marrar on March 16 and Osborne on March 23.
They will also incorporate a trial game against Brock-Burrum during their footy camp in the lead-up to their first game of the season against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on April 20.
The Demons have also added further depth by welcoming onboard Ashton Campbell, Cam Morphett and Tom Wilson, while Sam Macklan returns to the club.
Lenon was excited to see what the under 17's side could produce this season and believed that co-coaches Harry Radley and Chad Fuller had been doing a fantastic job.
"I'm really excited for what our junior club and under 17's have been able to do," he said.
"They'll improve big time and Harry Radley and Chad Fuller have done a fantastic job with that group.
"It's pretty exciting what's going on behind the scenes with our juniors and our under 17's."
