The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Talented young Bulldog signs with Lavington for next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 21 2023 - 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Glanvill will join brother Billy at Lavington after signing with the Panthers for next season. Picture by Madeline Begley
Jack Glanvill will join brother Billy at Lavington after signing with the Panthers for next season. Picture by Madeline Begley

Jack Glanvill has signed with Lavington for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.