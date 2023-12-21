Talented young Bulldog signs with Lavington for next season

Jack Glanvill has signed with Lavington for next season.
The talented young midfielder will link up with brother Billy at the Panthers after a successful season that included a senior premiership with Turvey Park and being part of the successful Allies campaign at the Under 18 National Championships.
Glanvill is planning to make the move to Albury early in the new year and was excited to be playing in the Ovens & Murray League next season.
"Yeah I'm looking forward to getting down there and cracking in," Glanvill said.
"It should be good."
His older brother Billy has quickly become a star at Lavington having made the move from the Bulldogs to the Panthers ahead of the 2022 season.
Glanvill said that playing alongside his brother had been a key factor in his decision to make the move to Lavington.
"My brother is playing over there," he said.
"It's sort of been at the back of my mind that I've always wanted to go over and play with him and this year it all came together that I'd go over and play with him again which is good.
"We played a bit together I think it was my first year of seniors in the back half of the year and we would've played maybe six or seven games together.
"Then we played school footy together as well, so we've played together a bit but I'm looking forward to playing with him again."
Glanvill spent the majority of his time with the Bulldogs this season across half forward and on the wing however he wasn't entirely sure where Panthers coach Adam Schneider might have him playing next year.
"I'm not 100 per cent sure yet," he said.
"I wouldn't mind trying to push for a spot on the ball but I'll wait and see what the go is."
Having shown plenty of promise in the Riverina League over the past three seasons, Glanvill was looking forward to testing himself at a higher standard in the Ovens & Murray competition.
"It's a pretty good comp," he said.
"It's probably regarded as one of the best country leagues so I'm looking forward to testing myself."
It was a busy year for Glanvill both on and off the field as he juggled his year 12 studies alongside a number of representative commitments with the GWS Giants Academy and Allies.
Looking back on the year just gone, Glanvill said it was an enjoyable season and he was glad he was able to overcome a couple of injuries to be a part of some success.
"It was cool," he said.
"There was a fair bit going on playing Giants and travelling around with the Allies.
"Then with Turvey obviously winning the premiership and I also missed a bit of footy as I had that knee injury and then I hurt my shoulder.
"It was a pretty crazy year, but it was good to win the Allies premiership and then winning for Turvey.
"It was a very good year."
Glanvill is the latest Bulldog to depart the kennel after their premiership win and the young midfielder said it wasn't an easy decision to leave his junior club.
"It's obviously going to be hard to leave mates and that," he said.
"But it'll be good to go down to Albury and meet some new people and test myself."
Having played alongside a number of recent draftees during the Allies campaign, Glanvill revealed he had contemplated making a move to play state League footy next season.
"It did cross my mind," he said.
"But I think I might wait a bit.
"When I go down to Albury I'm hoping that's a bit of a stepping stone to then go onto maybe in the future VFL or SANFL or something like that."
