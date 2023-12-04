Coleambally begin recruitment drive with two new signings

FARRER League club Coleambally has kicked off their recruitment campaign with two new signings.
The Blues have welcomed on board Tom McInneny from Goulburn Valley League club Shepparton United.
Coleambally has also added Connor Bock from Griffith.
Bock has played 10 first grade games at the Swans over the past three years and kicked 48 goals from 17 reserve grade games this season.
McInneny is yet to play a first grade game but is only young and enjoyed his first season out of under 18s this year.
He will make the move to Coleambally and slot into the Blues' defence.
Coleambally coach Jamie Bennett plans to play Bock up forward and also use him through the midfield as the Blues' look to better their two wins from this year.
The club is yet to lose any players from this year's campaign.
Whether their Tiwi Island recruits, Stanley Tipiloura, John Tipiloura, Dray Thompson and Mark White return is still up in the air.
Coleambally get pre-season training underway this Thursday on a weekly basis up until Christmas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.