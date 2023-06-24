COLEAMBALLY broke through for their first win in two months with a 55-point trouncing of North Wagga on Saturday.
The Blues took a giant step towards avoiding a third straight wooden spoon by proving too good for the Saints, 16.10 (106) to 8.3 (51) at Coleambally Sportsground.
It was Coleambally's first success since their round three upset of Charles Sturt University on April 22.
It puts them a game and considerable percentage ahead of the Saints with seven rounds remaining for the season.
Coleambally led by nine points at quarter-time and seven points at half-time before breaking the game open with eight goals to one in the second half.
Stanley Tipiloura continued his brilliant season with a five-goal best-on-ground performance, while fellow Tiwi Island recruits John Tipiloura and Mark White both chimed in with three goals apiece.
Darcy Mader won the ruck battle for the Blues, while James Buchanan was another to shine in the win for Coleambally.
Lachie Johnson, Josh Thompson and Bailey Clark were North Wagga's best.
Full-time
Coleambally Blues 3.3 8.3 13.8 16.10 (106)
North Wagga Saints 2.0 7.2 8.2 8.3 (51)
GOALS: Coleambally Blues: S.Tipiloura 5, J.Tipiloura 3, M.White 3, J.Clarke 1, J.Buchanan 1, H.Tooth 1, J.Breed 1, D.Bennett 1; North Wagga Saints: M.Thomas 2, S.Templeton 1, J.Thompson 1, I.Bennett 1, Z.whyte 1, L.Mauger 1, A.Noack 1.
BEST: Coleambally Blues: S.Tipiloura, J.Buchanan, D.Mader, J.Breed, J.Tipiloura, T.Clark; North Wagga Saints: L.Johnson, B.Clark, J.Thompson, L.Mauger, L.McGowan, W.Harper.
