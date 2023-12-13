The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

McCarthy departs Hawks for coaching opportunity in neighbouring competition

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
December 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly appointed Corryong coach Dan McCarthy replaces Daniel Gilcrist at the helm of the Upper Murray league club. Picture by James Wiltshire
Newly appointed Corryong coach Dan McCarthy replaces Daniel Gilcrist at the helm of the Upper Murray league club. Picture by James Wiltshire

A friendship forged in the Upper Murray League several years ago between opposition players had led to Dan McCarthy being appointed coach of Corryong for next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.