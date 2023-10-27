NARRANDERA have kicked off their recruitment campaign by welcoming back Theo Metcalfe.
After unveiling new coach Mark Carroll earlier in the week, the Eagles have snared their first signing in Metcalfe.
Metcalfe had the 2023 season off but will be a welcome return for Narrandera next season.
The Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes junior spent the 2021 and 2022 season at Narrandera and was among the Eagles' best in 11 of his 25 games.
"Theo is a popular footballer both on and off the field," a Narrandera statement read.
"A classy midfield who can play both on the inside and outside, Theo is looking forward to having a big pre-season and helping the Eagles climb back up the ladder."
Metcalfe is the first player in for Narrandera, who have lost best and fairest winner Luke McKay and big man Brad Hutchison for next season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.