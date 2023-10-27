The Daily Advertiser
Theo Metcalfe is set to return for Narrandera after a season off

MM
By Matt Malone
October 27 2023 - 2:00pm
NARRANDERA have kicked off their recruitment campaign by welcoming back Theo Metcalfe.

